The Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization made Roh available to sign with MLB teams via the posting process Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Roh debuted for the Eagles as an 18-year-old in 2019 and has been a consistent power bat the past six seasons. The third baseman slashed .283/.360/.505 with 29 homers in 127 games during the 2026 campaign, though a 25.7 percent strikeout rate could be a concern when coming stateside. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Roh's negotiating window to sign with a big-league club will expire at 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, hours before the expiration of the CBA.