Gray is expected to finalize a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The details of the impending deal are not yet known. Gray is coming off an American League Cy Young runner-up finish in 2023 with the Twins, having collected a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 183:55 K:BB over 184 innings. He could be the final piece of a rotation makeover for the Cardinals after they announced deals with Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson last week.