Patton impressed scouts from multiple teams at a recent workout, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Patton appears to be trying to make a big-league comeback after spending the last four years pitching for Yokohama in Japan. His 3.68 ERA over that stretch is a solid mark, and it comes with a 27.5 percent strikeout rate, but he's coming off a pair of unimpressive seasons, posting ERAs of 5.15 and 4.92. He wasn't a particularly notable pitcher before heading overseas, as he struggled to a 6.26 ERA in 54.2 innings, so the odds of him suddenly becoming an important piece of a big-league bullpen in his age-33 season are quite slim.