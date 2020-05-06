Spencer Torkelson: Projected first overall

Torkelson is projected to be first-overall pick in several mock MLB drafts, Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic reports.

Torkelson, who played college ball at Arizona State University, could become the fourth Sun Devil to be selected first overall, the most recent one being Bob Horner in 1978. It might be odd to see a first baseman, but Torkelson's bat and power potential may be too good to pass up. The collegiate junior, who has a career .729 slugging percentage, had back-to-back 20-home run seasons and launched six in 17 games before the college baseball season was cancelled.