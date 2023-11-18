Turnbull became a free agent Friday after being non-tendered by the Tigers.

Turnbull posted a rough 7.26 ERA over 31 innings this season in the majors and wasn't much better at Triple-A. The 31-year-old right-hander will aim to revive his career in a new locale, assuming the Tigers don't bring him back on a new (cheaper) deal. He'd been projected to earn around $2.4 million in 2024 via salary arbitration.