Spencer Turnbull: Opts out of minor-league contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs released Turnbull on Thursday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
Turnbull exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Cubs. The right-hander had signed with Chicago in mid-July after being released by the Blue Jays. Turnbull posted a 9.49 ERA and 24:13 K:BB over 24.2 innings covering six starts with Triple-A Iowa.
