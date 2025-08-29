The Cubs released Turnbull on Thursday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Turnbull exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Cubs. The right-hander had signed with Chicago in mid-July after being released by the Blue Jays. Turnbull posted a 9.49 ERA and 24:13 K:BB over 24.2 innings covering six starts with Triple-A Iowa.