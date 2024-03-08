Lineups in spring are just snapshots, but they can still tell us something about how a team wants to deploy their hitters. Here are the latest hints.

Michael Harris is trending up. Right now, Harris is primarily hitting in the leadoff spot for the Braves, but obviously, that probably won't be the case once Ronald Acuña is healthy. However, in one permutation of the lineup earlier this week that featured Acuña in the leadoff spot and most of their projected Opening Day lineup, Harris was hitting sixth – a potentially significant move for Harris, who hit seventh or lower in 113 of his 137 starts last season, including 88 as the No. 9 hitter. Moving from the nine spot to sixth for the whole season could potentially mean 10% more plate appearances for Harris, no small thing.

Yoan Moncada hitting second? Moncada told manager Pedro Grifol he wants to hit second, and while Grifol was publicly noncommittal, that's where Moncada has spent most of the spring when he's been in the lineup. Moncada hasn't played more than 104 games since 2021, but could give you 15 homers and decent run production numbers if he's hitting near the top of the lineup. As a corner infielder in a deeper league, that's not so bad.

Trevor Story batting third. I want to give a quick shoutout to Mike Kurland, whose MLBPlayingTime.com site is keeping track of every team's spring lineups right now, and when Story has been in the lineup, he's primarily been the No. 3 hitter, sandwiched between Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. If Story bounces back after a couple of lost seasons while dealing with elbow issues, that could be an incredibly valuable spot in the lineup to be in. There's significant upside here for Story.

Maikel Garcia hitting leadoff occasionally. This one isn't quite as consistent, with MJ Melendez getting his share of opportunities out of the top of the lineup. However, Garcia has hit leadoff in four of his five appearances this spring, and it's an interesting fit for a player with plenty of speed – Garcia stole 43 bases in 142 games between Double-A and Triple-A, and had 23 in 123 games last season with the Royals. He's an intriguing cheap speed option who could help out in both batting average and runs.

Tim Anderson hitting 2nd. With one exception, when he hit fifth, Anderson has been in the top-two of the Marlins lineup in every game he has played so far. Anderson was hitting .298/.327/.404 with five steals in 11 games before injuring his knee last April, and I think there's some bounceback potential here at the top of the Marlins lineup.

DJ LeMahieu hitting leadoff. He's done so in all six of his appearances so far, which is consistent with what the Yankees have been saying since the offseason. LeMahieu needs to bounce back from three straight subpar seasons for it to matter too much, but if he can just hit .275, he's probably going to be a pretty useful Fantasy option hitting in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, with legitimate 100-plus run upside.

Esteury Ruiz in the leadoff spot? Ruiz has been in the leadoff spot in six of his eight starts so far this spring, but there's a significant caveat here, which is that all but one of those six starts has come against a left-handed pitcher; Ruiz has hit eighth in two of three games against a righty. Ruiz was significantly better against lefties last season, so that pattern makes some sense. If he's hitting leadoff against lefties and eighth against righties, that's pretty good, but there's some risk that the A's will sit Ruiz against some righties, as they often did late last season.