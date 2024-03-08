The cream rises to the top. Here's are the position battle updates from this week.

Gavin Lux's shortstop job is not secure. When the Dodgers got to camp, there wasn't much discussion about Lux's role, but he's struggled defensively in his return from a torn ACL, to the point where manager Dave Roberts wouldn't commit to Lux as his starting SS when asked Thursday, telling reporters, "Performance matters." Lux's bat has been fine, as he is hitting .348/.423/.348 in his first 26 PA, but the team's offense has plenty of firepower, and they might decide some combination of Miguel Rojas,

Chris TaylorChris Taylor, and Enrique Hernandez might give them a better chance. Lux is still a decent late-round sleeper, but one with less job security than expected.

The Cubs are giving Christopher Morel room to make mistakes at third base. They seemingly want Morel to be the everyday third baseman, after moving him all around the diamond in previous seasons. Morel will probably never be a good defender anywhere on the field, but his bat might be good enough to be worth the experiment. He definitely hasn't been perfect, but with Nick Madrigal dealing with a hamstring injury, Morel has plenty of runway, and is a legitimate 30-homer, 10-steal candidate if he plays everyday.

Dodgers rotation updates. With Emmett Sheehan's spring off to a delayed start after dealing with shoulder soreness, it seems like Gavin Stone might have an inside track right now. He has allowed one run over 5.2 innings so far, and is a terrific post-hype sleeper – he was awful in the majors, but has a 3.19 ERA and 12.2 K/9 in his minor-league career. Consider him with a late-round pick.

Marlins rotation updates. With Braxton Garrett looking unlikely for Opening Day, there could be room for all of A.J. Puk, Edward Cabrera, and Trevor Rogers for the Marlins to start the season. That would still likely leave Weathers and Max Meyer on the outside looking in, and I wonder if the Marlins might consider giving Meyer a chance out of the bullpen, where his largely two-pitch mix might play up. They'll have to manage his innings coming back from Tommy John surgery anyway.

Braves rotation updates. The Braves have Reynaldo Lopez, Bryce Elder, and A.J. Smith-Shawver competing for the No. 5 spot, and all three are pitching well early in the spring. My guess is, they'll default to Lopez, who has been a weapon out of the bullpen the past few seasons, and give him a chance to see if he can transition effectively back to the rotation. If not, they can always move him back to a shorter role, with Elder and Smith-Shawver looming in the minors – that both have options helps Lopez's case.

Red Sox rotation updates. With Giolito's injury, there should be room for all of Kutter Crawford, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck in the rotation, and all three are interesting sleepers – target them in the late rounds in that order.

Padres closer updates. The Padres signed Woo-Suk Go from Korea and Yuki Matsui from Japan this offseason, both of whom have extensive experience closing games out overseas. However, as of right now, it sounds like Suarez is the favorite for the ninth-inning, with MLB.com's AJ Cassavell saying, "all signs point to Suarez as the team's primary closer." Suarez struggled last season, but has 85 strikeouts and a 2.99 ERA in 75.1 innings over the past two seasons, and could be a decent option in the ninth inning. He's a worthwhile late-round target for cheap saves, though I don't mind stashing Matsui with a reserve pick in case Suarez falters.

Miguel Sano, starting 3B? He's on the Angels, by the way, where Anthony Rendon is already dealing with a groin injury. Sano lost 58 pounds this offseason as he tries to make his return to the majors, and they're giving him plenty of opportunities in spring – which has so far amounted to an .087/.250/.217 line in 28 plate appearances. I took Sano in the reserve rounds of an AL-only draft last week, and that's about the only place he has any value, but let's not forget that he hit 30 homers as recently as the 2021 season.