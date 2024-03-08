The best prospects make themselves undeniable. Here's who is turning heads on the camp.

Henry Davis, OF/(C), Pirates – Alright, Davis isn't technically a prospect, but I want to talk about him anyway! He's off to a ridiculous start to the spring, hitting .333/.381/.833 with three homers in his first seven games, and it's going to be hard for the Pirates to keep his bat out of the lineup if he keeps it up. At this point, it looks like Davis is the smaller side of the catcher platoon behind Yasmani Grandal, so the question is whether the Pirates will give him opportunities at DH and outfield after trying him out there. He might be forcing his way into the lineup one way or the other, and should be drafted in all leagues with the expectation that he'll get C eligibility shortly after the season starts. There's huge upside here.

Wyatt Langford, OF, Rangers – Langford tore through the minors last season, and he's doing the same to the Cactus League so far, hitting, .300/.423/.750, in case you're wondering why he's one of the fastest risers in ADP. This is another one where it's not clear what the fit on the Rangers roster is, but he's been so good that it seems like they have to find a spot for him. However, that might just be wishful thinking, especially if Corey Seager and/or Josh Jung need time at DH early in the season.

Jackson Holliday, SS/(2B), Orioles – The Orioles effectively left second base wide open for Holliday, and he's doing everything he can so far in spring to take the job, hitting .333/.364/.619. If there's one blemish on his record, it's the eight strikeouts to one walk in 22 plate appearances, but given the sample size, it's hard to be too concerned – Holliday struck out just 20% of the time despite making it to Triple-A as a 19-year-old last season. Holliday had 12 homers and 24 steals in 125 games last season, and it's fair to wonder how Fantasy-relevant the profile will be from day one. On the other hand, he's an elite prospect who might make his debut as a 20-year-old on Opening Day, and betting on that profile isn't a bad idea.

Jackson Merrill, SS/(OF), Padres – As with Holliday, it's fair to ask how Fantasy-friendly the profile is right now, but the Padres are certainly giving Merrill every chance to transition to the outfield and steal an Opening Day job. The 20-year-old has hit .280/.357/.360 this spring, coming off a season where he hit .277/.326/.444 in High-A and Double-A. He's rightly going behind the other top prospects with both more job security and better track records in the high minors, but Merrill is worth a late-round pick if he wins the job.

Jared Jones, SP, Pirates – The Pirates recently announced that top prospect Paul Skenes, last year's No. 1 overall pick, won't be cracking the Opening Day rotation, but that doesn't mean they have no flamethrowing prospects worth getting excited about. Jones, who can run his fastball up to triple-digits and has done so numerous times this spring, is in contention for the fifth starter spot right now. He struck out 146 batters in 126.1 innings across Double-A and Triple-A, but he also struggled with his control at times, and his three walks in 4.2 innings this spring stand out as a red flag. Still, Jones is maybe the only interesting pitcher on the Pirates entire roster outside of Mitch Keller and David Bednar until Skenes gets called up, and we have to be rooting for him to win that job for that reason alone.