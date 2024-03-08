Throwing harder is better, especially during the spring, when most pitchers are still rounding up. It's not everything, but you'd rather see higher velocity readings than lower. Here's what stood out this week:

Carlos Rodon's velocity is still down. And honestly, that's not even the worst part of it. Rodon's fastball velocity was down 2.1 mph during Wednesday's start against the Rays, but the bigger concern is that he struggled to keep the ball in the yard and just didn't look sharp. Rodon has little to prove to the Yankees this spring, so results aren't as important as staying healthy, but Fantasy players would certainly like to see better results. The movement profile on Rodon's fastball and slider were both a bit off from where they've been in the past, and I'm certainly concerned that he just isn't right mechanically. He can still figure it out, but I'm less excited about the prospect of a Rodon bounceback than I was at the start of spring.

Garrett Crochet's fastball is up 2.4 mph. Crochet is averaging 98.7 mph with his fastball, and he's introduced a new cutter that he has thrown at 94.4 mph according to Lance Brozdowski, which is pretty nasty. Crochet is transitioning to the rotation for the White Sox, and he's struck out five while issuing no walks in his first 3.2 innings in the spring. There is certainly huge upside here with the former No. 1 pick, though there is also plenty of risk for a pitcher who hasn't been a starter since 2019, when he was at the University of Tennessee. Given the stuff he's flashing right now, I'm willing to throw a late-round dart at Crochet.

Ryan Weathers is consistently reaching high-90s with his throws. His initial three spring outings for the Marlins have been dominant, recording 10 strikeouts with three walks and allowing five hits in 8.2 innings. During his lone start in front of the Statcast cameras on Feb. 29, he maintained an average fastball speed of 96.4 mph, a notable increase of 1.3 mph from last season. Weathers is a former top-100 prospect who hasn't really lived up to the hype, and there might not be a rotation spot available for him in Miami. But the Marlins track record developing pitchers makes him an interesting deep sleeper right now.

Joe Ryan revamped his splitter and slider. Ryan is constantly tinkering, as he looks for the right arsenal to complement his remarkable fastball. He's throwing his splitter five mph harder than he did last season, with his slider coming in 2.9 mph harder and with less movement on both the horizontal and vertical planes. Ryan is also working on a sinker in hopes of limiting the home run issues that plagued him in the second half of last season. He's a polarizing player in Fantasy, but I think Ryan is a viable SP4.