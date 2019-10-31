Castro's $16 million club option was not picked up by the Marlins, making him a free agent, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 29-year-old will hit free agency after hitting .270/.300/.436 with a career-high 86 RBI last season. While Castro doesn't have elite power numbers, he still managed to hit a career-high 22 home runs last season and should get more RBI opportunities if he lands with a more potent offense in 2020.