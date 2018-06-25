Crichton was released by the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Crichton posted a woeful 10.13 ERA over 14 games with Triple-A Reno this season, so the Diamondbacks decided to let him go in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Shelby Miller. Crichton saw action in eight games with the Orioles in 2017 and does still own a respectable 3.83 ERA for his minor-league career, so there's a good chance he gets a look elsewhere.

