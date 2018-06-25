Stefan Crichton: Released by Diamondbacks
Crichton was released by the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Crichton posted a woeful 10.13 ERA over 14 games with Triple-A Reno this season, so the Diamondbacks decided to let him go in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Shelby Miller. Crichton saw action in eight games with the Orioles in 2017 and does still own a respectable 3.83 ERA for his minor-league career, so there's a good chance he gets a look elsewhere.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Traded to Arizona•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Setting out on rehab assignment Monday•
-
Orioles' Stefan Crichton: Progressing through throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...