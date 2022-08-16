The Athletics released Piscotty on Tuesday.
Considering that Piscotty has produced a weak .593 OPS across 139 plate appearances and is set to turn 32 years old in January, the Athletics likely weren't considering exercising his $15 million team option in 2023. Rather than delaying the inevitable, the Athletics opted to get an early start on moving on from Piscotty, who wasn't a priority on a team in the midst of what could be a lengthy rebuild. Though Piscotty has a pair of 20-plus-home-run seasons on his resume, his poor numbers in recent years may force him to settle for a minor-league deal with his next organization.
