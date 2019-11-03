Stephen Strasburg: Opts out of deal with Nats

Strasburg will be a free agent after opting out of the final four years and $100 million of his deal with the Nationals, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Strasburg will enter the free-agent market at the pinnacle of his career as he is only days removed from being named World Series MVP. The 31-year-old went 5-0 in the postseason with a 1.98 ERA and 47:4 K:BB over 36.1 innings. The playoff performance was on top of an impressive regular season in which he had a 3.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 251:56 K:BB over 209 innings. Strasburg and Gerrit Cole are both in line to receive massive paydays after putting their best foot forward in 2019.