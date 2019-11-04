Play

Stephen Strasburg: Receives qualifying offer

Strasburg received a qualifying offer from the Nationals on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Strasburg recently opted out of the four years and $100 million remaining on his contract, so there's no chance that he accepts the one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer. The Nationals will now be eligible to receive draft-pick compensation should Strasburg sign elsewhere.

