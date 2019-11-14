Stephen Strasburg: Rejects qualifying offer

Strasburg rejected his qualifying offer from the Nationals on Thursday, making him a free agent, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Strasburg opted out of the final four years and $100 million of his deal with the Nationals earlier in November, so his decision to reject the qualifying offer was expected. The 31-year-old should have a big market in free agency after recording a 3.32 ERA during the regular season and being named the World Series MVP.