Vogt (shoulder) said he intends to play in 2019, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

A shoulder injury kept Vogt from playing in 2018, but the veteran backstop isn't ready to call it quits just yet. He's apparently throwing from 70 feet and is hoping to be ready for spring training, give or take a month or two. Vogt owns a career .251/.310/.416 slash line across parts of six seasons and is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams.

