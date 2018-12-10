Stephen Vogt: Plans to play in 2019
Vogt (shoulder) said he intends to play in 2019, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
A shoulder injury kept Vogt from playing in 2018, but the veteran backstop isn't ready to call it quits just yet. He's apparently throwing from 70 feet and is hoping to be ready for spring training, give or take a month or two. Vogt owns a career .251/.310/.416 slash line across parts of six seasons and is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams.
More News
-
Stephen Vogt: Becomes free agent•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Will begin catching bullpen sessions•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Out for season•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hurts shoulder capsule and rotator cuff•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Suffers setback in rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...