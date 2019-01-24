Stephen Vogt: Shoulder feeling better
Vogt said his shoulder is "feeling incredible," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vogt missed the entire 2018 campaign due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in May. The 34-year-old remains unsigned, though he has already expressed his desire to continue playing in 2019. Across parts of six major-league seasons, Vogt owns a career .251/.310/.416 triple-slash.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...