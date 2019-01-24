Vogt said his shoulder is "feeling incredible," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vogt missed the entire 2018 campaign due to a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in May. The 34-year-old remains unsigned, though he has already expressed his desire to continue playing in 2019. Across parts of six major-league seasons, Vogt owns a career .251/.310/.416 triple-slash.

