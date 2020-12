Allie signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Allie spent last year with the Red Sox's organization but didn't get the chance to make his big-league debut. It's possible he figures something out in independent ball and makes his debut at some point down the line, but given that he's 29 years old and owns a 7.53 ERA in 43.0 Triple-A innings, that doesn't appear particularly likely.