Cishek was released by the White Sox on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox could have picked up Cishek's team option for $6 million next season, but they'll instead send him to free agency slightly early after designating him for assignment the previous week. He wasn't particularly impressive in his 20 innings of relief this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.
