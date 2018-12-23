Steve Johnson: Ends playing career
Johnson announced his retirement from professional baseball Saturday in a post on his personal Instagram account.
Johnson ends a 14-year career in the pro ranks that included 43 appearances (five starts) in the majors between 2012 and 2016 as a member of the Orioles and Mariners. The 31-year-old spent the most recent season with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
