Moya signed a one-year contract with the Chunichi Dragons of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Moya spent the entire 2017 season in the minor leagues within the Detroit organization, slashing just .166/.222/.344 during 46 games in Triple-A. He played in 31 big-league games in 2016, but wasn't able to make enough of an impression to warrant any more playing time in the majors.