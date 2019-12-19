Steven Souza: Training at 100 percent
Souza (knee) is running, hitting and throwing at 100 percent and drawing interest from at least four teams, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The 30-year-old underwent knee surgery in April, but the most recent update on his rehab suggests that he will likely be ready for spring training. Souza has drawn interest from the Rangers, Rays, Cubs and Giants even after missing the entire 2019 season as a result of his surgery. The outfielder showed some regression in 2018 by hitting .220/.309/.369 with five home runs over 72 games after hitting 30 home runs in 148 games the year before, but he will look to bounce back in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Tracker: Kluber, Bumgarner concerns?
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...