Souza (knee) is running, hitting and throwing at 100 percent and drawing interest from at least four teams, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The 30-year-old underwent knee surgery in April, but the most recent update on his rehab suggests that he will likely be ready for spring training. Souza has drawn interest from the Rangers, Rays, Cubs and Giants even after missing the entire 2019 season as a result of his surgery. The outfielder showed some regression in 2018 by hitting .220/.309/.369 with five home runs over 72 games after hitting 30 home runs in 148 games the year before, but he will look to bounce back in 2020.