Wilkerson (finger) agreed Sunday with the Orioles on a minor-league contract, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Wilkerson will receive the chance to compete for an Opening Day roster spot with the Orioles during spring training. The utility man ended up missing the entire 2020 campaign after fracturing his left ring finger in July during summer camp, but he should be fully healthy once the calendar flips to 2021.
