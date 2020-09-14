Wilkerson (finger) was released by the Orioles on Monday.
Wilkerson wasn't expected to return prior to the end of the regular season after suffering a fractured left ring finger in late July. The 28-year-old was set to become a free agent during the offseason anyway and could be pursued by the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
