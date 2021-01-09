Na failed to reach a deal with an MLB club prior to the end of his posting window and will return to Korea for the 2021 season, SPOTV reports.

Na seemingly picked the right time to try to make the jump, as he's coming off a campaign in which he hit .324 with 34 homers and 112 RBI. The depressed market due to the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have hurt his chances, however, as teams seemingly didn't want to commit money to a relative unknown who may be nothing more than a platoon bat with so many top MLB free agents still unsigned. Na will be a true free agent after the 2021 season and won't be subject to the limits of the posting system, which could help his chances of landing an MLB deal, but he'll be 32 years old at that point so the dream could well be over.