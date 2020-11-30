The NC Dinos -- Na's current club -- announced Monday that they've requested the Korea Baseball Organization to post the 31-year-old for MLB teams this winter, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Na was one of the premier sluggers in the KBO this past season, finishing the 2020 campaign with a .324/.390/.596 slash line, 34 home runs and 37 doubles across 584 plate appearances for the league-champion Dinos. Given that he's on the wrong side of 30 years old and will likely be limited to right-field or designated-hitting duties at the MLB level, Na presumably won't be in store for a major payday should the KBO elect to post him. If and when the KBO approves Na's request and informs MLB of his availability, teams would have a 30-day window to negotiate a deal with him and his agent, Scott Boras.