Na will officially be posted by the Korea Baseball Organization's NC Dinos on Thursday, allowing him to begin negotiating with MLB teams, Daniel Kim of MBC Sports+ reports.

The 31-year-old has been a consistent force in the KBO since making his debut in 2013, and he delivered a .324/.390/.596 slash line with 34 homers, 37 doubles and 112 RBI in 130 games during 2020. Na's age and positional limitations (he likely fits as a right fielder or designated hitter) figure to prevent a significant payday in MLB. The posting opens a 30-day negotiating window which will end Jan. 9.