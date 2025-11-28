The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization posted Song for major-league teams Nov. 20, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

The 29-year-old Song has been a late bloomer in the KBO, slashing .315/.387/.530 with 26 homers and 25 steals in 2025 after he hit .340/.409/.518 with 19 homers and 21 steals in 2024. Song is primarily a third baseman but also has significant experience at second base and first base. He will have a 30-day negotiating window that closes Dec. 21.