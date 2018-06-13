The White Sox released House on Tuesday.

The lefty has pitched exclusively at Triple-A Charlotte this season, supplying a 6.81 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB in 39.2 innings. Once a promising young arm in the Cleveland organization, the 28-year-old House's career has been derailed since he first experienced shoulder problems during in the 2015 campaign. He has pitched just 4.2 innings in the big leagues over the past two-plus seasons and hasn't posted inspiring numbers in the minors during that time either.

