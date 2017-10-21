T.J. House: Goes to free agency
House has decided to explore free agency, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
A starter when he initially emerged from the minor-league ranks, House has most recently worked out of the bullpen in his latest brief stints in the majors. He will attempt to make an impression during spring training to latch onto a major-league roster next season.
