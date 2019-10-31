McFarland's $1.85 million club option was declined by the Diamondbacks on Thursday, making him a free agent.

McFarland appeared in 51 games last season, posting a 4.82 ERA but only managing a 35:20 K:BB over 56 innings pitched. The 30-year-old would likely remain a middle reliever with another team, and his fantasy value is limited due to his low strikeout rate and lackluster ERA.

