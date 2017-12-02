The Diamondbacks declined to tender McFarland a contract for 2018, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

McFarland rarely misses bats (4.8 K/9 last year), but he keeps the ball on the ground (67 percent groundball rate) and limits the free passes (2.8 BB/9). Those abilities, along with his success against same-handed hitters last season (.233 wOBA), should be more than enough for McFarland to earn a big-league invite to spring training.