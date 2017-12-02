T.J. McFarland: Non-tendered by Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks declined to tender McFarland a contract for 2018, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
McFarland rarely misses bats (4.8 K/9 last year), but he keeps the ball on the ground (67 percent groundball rate) and limits the free passes (2.8 BB/9). Those abilities, along with his success against same-handed hitters last season (.233 wOBA), should be more than enough for McFarland to earn a big-league invite to spring training.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Submits clean seventh inning•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Mops up in Thursday's victory•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Overwhelmed by Twins•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Torched in long relief Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Called upon for long relief Friday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...