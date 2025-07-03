The Athletics released McFarland on Wednesday.

The veteran reliever had been removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster and is now on the free-agent market after clearing waivers. McFarland allowed 12 runs over 15.2 innings this season, but the sinkerballer held a 3.81 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 79 appearances for the A's last season, so he should be able to find a new gig in short order.