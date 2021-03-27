McFarland was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
McFarland was in camp as a non-roster invitee but was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster after posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 10 innings this spring. He'll now be able to seek out other options as a free agent ahead of the regular season.
