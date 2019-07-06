T.J. Rivera: Heads to independent league
Rivera will debut for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on Saturday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Tommy John surgery is typically a less disruptive procedure for hitters than for pitchers, but Rivera is just now getting back into game action after undergoing the surgery back in September of 2017. Rivera is now 30 years old and has just 106 big-league games under his belt, but his .304/.335/.445 slash line at the highest level could earn him looks late in the season if he proves to be healthy and effective in indy ball.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...