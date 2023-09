The Phillies released Zeuch on Saturday.

Zeuch saw action in the big leagues in each of the past four seasons, but he's spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign in the minors at Lehigh Valley. The 28-year-old right-hander was handed his walking papers after posting a 5.06 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42:29 K:BB in 74.2 innings at the Triple-A level.