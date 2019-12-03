Taijuan Walker: Non-tendered by Arizona
Walker will become a free agent after being non-tendered by the Diamondbacks on Monday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Walker missed nearly the entire 2019 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, firing one scoreless inning on the final day of the regular season. He could fight for a rotation spot wherever he ends up, assuming he stays healthy.
