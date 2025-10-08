Norimoto has exercised his international free agent rights and is interested in talking to major-league teams about a contract this offseason, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Norimoto has been used as a reliever for the last two seasons with the Rakuten Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball. The righty held a 3.05 ERA and 43:20 K:BB over 56 innings and recorded 16 saves in 2025. Norimoto will turn 35 in December and might have to settle for a minor-league contract if he signs with a major-league club.