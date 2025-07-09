Tanner Rainey: Released by Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates released Rainey on Tuesday.
Rainey allowed nine runs with a 9:6 K:BB over 7.2 innings during his time in the majors with the Pirates this season. He had been unscored upon in his last eight appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis, but Rainey nonetheless finds himself now on the lookout for a new organization.
