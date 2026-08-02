Tarik Skubal to Dodgers nothing to complain about in Fantasy Baseball, but real baseball is another matter

This was entirely expected.

Oh, you're telling me the best pitcher of the past three years is available for trade? Gee, I wonder who might get him. Could it be the organization that's landed every top prize of the past few years, the one with farm system that never seems to run out and the financial firepower to make homegrown talent entirely optional? Or would the Dodgers simply decide to sit this one out?

That was me about two days before the trade. It wasn't the boldest take, but my point was that those entertaining alternate possibilities were setting themselves up for disappointment. This couldn't have gone any other way. The organizations with the prospect capital to outbid the Dodgers require a pipeline of cheap talent to remain competitive, and the organizations that can buy talent don't have the prospect capital to outbid the Dodgers (or aren't even contenders, in the case of the Mets).

The only thing that could have stopped the Dodgers was their own follow-through, and we've all seen they have no shortage of that.

So what did it take for them to complete the deal? Ultimately, three prospects: one who's pretty close to top tier, one who would also be if he wasn't 27 years old, and one who's lesser known but has the sort of numbers that could raise his stature in the future. Their names are Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Zyhir Hope CF AA Stats AVG .293 HR 23 SB 18 OBP .369 OPS .899 AB 372

River Ryan LAD • SP • #77 AAA Stats W-L 3-1 ERA 4.46 WHIP 1.29 INN 36.1 BB 8 K 43 View Profile

Brady Smith LAD • SP A/A+ Stats W-L 0-7 ERA 4.36 WHIP 1.24 INN 74.1 BB 30 K 113 View Profile

Maybe that package seems light to you, but you have to remember that Skubal is only rental. Whoever got him was getting him for this year alone. It's the sort of all-in move that only one organization was in a confident enough position to make. They're already heavy favorites, and again, spending that prospect capital wouldn't hurt them nearly as much as it would anyone else. For the Dodgers, it's a pin prick for what's likely to be a third straight World Series title. For anyone else, it's foreclosing the future for what's likely to be uphill battle against the Dodgers. The Tigers were under no obligation to make the Dodgers sweat here. They just needed them to give up more than anyone else, and Hope alone, for as good as he is, probably clinched that.

Hopefully, that spells it out for you. You may not like it, but everyone is acting rationally here. And if rational behavior by all parties can lead to such a dissatisfying outcome for fans, then there's a fundamental flaw in the league's core financial structure, just in time for new CBA negotiations. Goody.

Well, what does it mean for Fantasy Baseball? You turn to me more for that than my rosy disposition, I presume. You already know what I'm going to say here, though. Skubal joins the best supporting cast in baseball. If you didn't already have him as the top starting pitcher rest of season, even for as good as he's looked coming back from a midseason elbow procedure, you should now. Over his past six starts, he has a 1.95 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12.2 K/9.

Tarik Skubal SP DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 29 2026 Stats W-L 7-5 ERA 2.79 WHIP 0.91 INN 96.2 BB 14 K 116

I'm not even sure anyone loses their job here, at least not immediately. The Dodgers recently had to pull Shohei Ohtani from the starting rotation for a balky knee, with no timetable for a return given, so Skubal probably just slots into his spot, keeping the Dodgers on a six-man rotation. True, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are both on the road to recovery, but Eric Lauer is expendable enough. Meanwhile, Emmett Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and Roki Sasaki are all likely to have their innings curtailed at some point. This trade ensures that even without Ohtani, the Dodgers are poised to enter the postseason with a rotation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Skubal, Glasnow and Snell. Goody.

What about the rest-of-season impact for the Tigers, you ask? Presumably, we'll see Ryan before the year is done, though he's currently recovering from a hamstring strain. I suspect we would have seen him even if he had stayed with the Dodgers, but there's obviously less competition in Detroit. Injuries and the Dodgers' perpetual surplus have kept him in the minors to age 27, so don't hold that against him too much. He looked good in four starts for the big club in 2024 and was also pitching well earlier this year, despite being newly recovered from Tommy John surgery. He had a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 in seven starts at Triple-A before injuring his hamstring in his eighth start.

Again, Hope is the biggest prize going back to Detroit and likely pushes for a roster spot as soon as next spring. He's a physical player with significant power who just wrapped up a monster July, batting .372 with 10 homers, six steals and an 1.184 OPS. His removal from the Dodgers system frees up a logjam of outfield prospects highlighted by Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, Eduardo Quintero and James Tibbs. Clearly, Dodgers fans still have plenty more to look forward to.

Goody.