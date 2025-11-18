The Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball have posted Imai for major-league teams, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

While the postseason process has begun, teams will not be allowed to formally enter negotiations with Imai and his agent, Scott Boras, until Wednesday morning. Imai and Boras will have 45 days to reach an agreement with a major-league club. The 27-year-old is expected to land a contract north of $150 million after posting a 1.92 ERA and 178:45 K:BB over 163.2 innings for the Lions during the 2025 season.