Imai's agent, Scott Boras, said Wednesday that his client will be posted for major-league teams Nov. 19, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball announced earlier this week that they would be posting Imai, and now we have an official date for when it will happen. Once the posting window opens, Imai and Boras will have 45 days to reach an agreement with a major-league club. The 27-year-old held a 1.50 ERA and 159:37 K:BB over 143.2 regular-season innings for the Lions in 2025.