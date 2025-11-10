The Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball announced Monday that they will post Imai for major-league teams this offseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Once the posting process officially begins, Imai will have 45 days to reach an agreement with a major-league club. The 27-year-old has a slight build at 5-foot-11 and 154 pounds, but he's been among the best pitchers in NPB, having put up a 1.50 ERA and 159:37 K:BB over 143.2 regular-season innings for the Lions in 2025. The consensus is that Imai is likely to land a contract in excess of $150 million, and the Yankees are expected to be among the clubs in on the righty.