Scott signed a contract with the Hiroshima Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Scott made his major-league debut in 2019 but struggled with a 14.33 ERA, 2.57 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB across 16.2 innings. The 27-year-old will look to revitalize his career in Japan.