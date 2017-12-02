Taylor Davis: Cut loose by Cubs
The Cubs declined to tender Davis a contract for 2018, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Davis wasn't actually arbitration eligible, but the Cubs cut him loose anyway, having decided that he was not worthy of a 40-man spot. He slashed .297/.357/.429 with six homers and zero stolen bases in 102 games at Triple-A Iowa as a 27-year-old last season.
