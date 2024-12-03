The Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball signed Guerrero to a one-year, $600,000 contract Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Guerrero spent most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization, collecting a 5.73 ERA and 32:11 K:BB over 33 frames. The tall right-hander will turn 34 in January and last pitched in the majors in 2019.