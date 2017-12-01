Terrance Gore: Non-tendered by Royals
The Royals declined to tender Gore a contract for 2018.
With that, Gore is now a free agent. He played in the majors in each of the last four seasons, but never appeared in more than 17 games with Kansas City. Gore is mostly a one-dimensional player (speed), with very little to offer at the plate in terms of hitting or on-base skills. He should at least get a spring invite from another club, but it's hard to imagine Gore will be able to carve out a significant role in 2018.
