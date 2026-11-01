The Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball made Sato available to sign with MLB teams via the posting process Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old showed off his power stroke for the Tigers over the past two seasons with 79 homers in 282 games, but he also batted .292 with 18 stolen bases. A 27 percent strikeout rate is a bit of a concern, but Sato's power profile should be enough to generate significant interest from MLB clubs. He'll have one month to reach a deal with a big-league team before the expiration of the CBA on Dec. 1, which will halt on major-league signings.