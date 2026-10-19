The Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball have announced they will approve Sato's request to be posted for major-league teams this offseason, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Hanshin could begin the posting process soon if Sato and his representation prefer to pick a new club before the CBA expires Dec. 1. Sato won the Triple Crown in NPB in 2026, slashing .306/.383/.609 with a 196 wRC+ and 39 homers for the Tigers. He also had a 26.7 percent strikeout rate, so swing and miss is a bit of a concern. Slated to turn 28 in March, Sato has primarily played third base overseas, but he's also dabbled in the outfield.